Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens hosts 'Holiday Lights Party'

It's the season of lights, and one of the best displays of the holiday spirit can be found at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens.

Tuesday evening, organizers held the first ever "Holiday Lights Party." The event gave guests the opportunity to enjoy a private viewing of the more than a million holiday lights in and around the garden. Their goal is to be the holiday destination in Savannah.

"Our model is that we are trying to build the best Botanical Garden between New York and Miami. We think we're on track to do that. This is 50 plus acres, and we are just in the final stages of completing the master plan," said Alan Beals, President of Friends of Coastal Gardens.

This evenings event will go to the development of a children's garden.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.