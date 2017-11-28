Teen arrested in connection to murder on Lady's Island

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigators have arrested a man in connection with the Nov. 21 murder of a missing man.

Investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate on Tuesday and presented the facts gathered thus far in the investigation into the shooting death of Robert Blanding, who was found deceased off of F&B Road on Lady's Island last Wednesday. Warrants were issued for the arrest of 16-year-old Raheem Bennett in connection with the death and for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Tuesday afternoon, investigators found and arrested Bennet outside of a convenience store on Lady's Island. He was served with the two arrest warrants and transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he was incarcerated. His bond has not yet been set.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the murder of Robert Blanding or the whereabouts of missing and endangered person, Chaz Blanding, is encouraged to contact Sergeant Brandon Disbrow at 843.255.3407 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

