Woman charged after firing gun at another woman, child

Metro Police arrested a woman Tuesday after she fired a shot at another woman and a 10-year-old boy.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Cloverdale Drive around 2:30 p.m. They found 21-year-old Alexis Gordon firing a gun at the other woman and the woman's son. She was quickly taken into custody.

Through further investigation, detectives determined that Gordon had an argument with the victim and ultimately fired the gun at her.

Gordon has been charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserve