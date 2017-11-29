Savannah State offering free HIV testing for World AIDS Day

Area health officials will kick off World AIDS Day events on Wednesday.

World AIDS Day is observed globally on Friday Dec. 1, and is all about raising awareness and fighting the prejudice sometimes associated with HIV.

In observance, free HIV testing will be offered Wednesday at Savannah State University.

The theme for World AIDS Day this year is "Increasing Impact through Transparency, Accountability, and Partnership." According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1.1 million people are living in the U.S. with HIV, and one out of seven don't even know it.

In Georgia alone, more than 46,000 people are living with HIV.

According to the CDC, in 2015, gay and bisexual men are the population most affected by HIV. The CDC also reports that African-Americans have the highest rate of HIV diagnoses compared to other races and ethnicities.

HIV diagnosis can affect any age group and race. The only way you can know whether you have the infection is to get tested.

Wednesday’s free testing will be offer from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Union Event Room C at Savannah State.

For more information about World AIDS Day (#WAD2017), click here.

