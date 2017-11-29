SCHP investigates early morning fatal crash in Beaufort

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning fatal single-vehicle crash that happened on Broad River Boulevard in Beaufort.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say a single vehicle left the roadway traveling westbound and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died from their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other details have been made available at this time. Stay with us for updates.

