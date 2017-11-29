Help CrimeStoppers 'putt' away crime

Help "PUTT" away crime by registering for CrimeStoppers’ Mini Golf Tournament.

It will be held this coming Saturday, Dec. 2, from 12:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. at Island Mini Golf at 7890 Highway 80 on Wilmington Island.

There will be door prizes, holiday treats, and awards for the top three mini golf teams! The Moonwalk Bounce House will also be available for kids along with special appearances from “McGruff the Crime Dog” and a Santa Claus.

Teams may register 3-5 players. The cost is $10 for an adult and $5 for a child.

All proceeds benefit the Reward Fund which is the money used to pay out cash rewards for tips that assist in solving a crime.

If you have any information about these fugitives or others, call CrimeStoppers anytime at 912.234.2020 to submit an anonymous tip.

