One suspect caught, another on the run after high-speed chase ends in Port Wentworth

One suspect was caught and another is on the run after a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a burglary occurred at Cooler’s Grocery on Coosaw Scenic Drive in Jasper County.

The chase began after a Jasper County Sheriff's Office deputy began following the suspects' vehicle. An official says the suspect could have been going 100+ miles per hour during the chase.

The suspects turned on Hwy 21 and crashed near Bonnybridge Road in Port Wentworth, GA. The two suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

One of the suspects was caught. The second one is still on the run.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department and the Port Wentworth Police Department are now involved in the incident since it crossed the state line.

No injuries were reported by police.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.