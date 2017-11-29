Most Wanted - 11/29/17

The Garden City Police Department needs your help finding Josue Murillo Solis.

He is wanted for rape, battery, and criminal attempt. Solis is 26, stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 145 pounds with tattoos on both arms. He may currently be working construction jobs downtown near River Street.

Ikera Muhammad is wanted on a Superior Court pickup order. She is 24, stands 5-foot-7, and weighs 290 lbs. Muhammad has a history that includes selling crack cocaine and multiple probation violations.

U.S. Marshals, the GBI and Metter Police are still looking for Akeem Ajima “Cain” Lanier. Lanier is wanted for murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and supervised release violations.



He is 29, stands 5-foot-10, and weighs 190 lbs. Lanier is from Metter but may have ties to Bulloch, Tattnall, and Toombs County. He is considered armed and dangerous.





If you have any information about these fugitives or others, call CrimeStoppers anytime at 912.234.2020 to submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.