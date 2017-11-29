Suspect charged with reckless conduct after bullet ricochets, hits pregnant woman

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect for the shooting of a pregnant woman on Nov. 5.

Kevin Maxwell, 20, was apprehended on Wednesday. He is charged with reckless conduct and a parole violation.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of East 56th Street at about 11:20 p.m. on Nov. 5 and found the 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives determined the woman had been in a physical altercation with another woman outside the East 56th Street residence. While they were fighting, Maxwell allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a round into the floor of the porch. Police say the bullet ricocheted, striking the pregnant woman.

