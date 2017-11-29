Legendary coach Vince Dooley discusses UGA’s rematch with Auburn

Come Saturday, a pair of old friends will be watching the SEC Championship game while cheering on their former teams.

The only thing is that these fans are no ordinary fans. They're both legendary coaches in the SEC. Vince Dooley from the University of Georgia and Pat Dye from Auburn University.

While it's been more than 25 years since Coach Dooley patrolled the sidelines, it's safe to say the things he accomplished set the foundation for the Bulldogs' football program.

In 25 years as the head coach at Georgia, Dooley and his teams won six SEC championships. They also captured the program's last national championship in 1980.

After amassing over 200 wins, Coach Dooley spent another 16 as the school's athletic director.

While he's not been formally involved since then, his heart has never left the red and black.

Georgia and Auburn are facing each other for the first time in the championship game history. For Coach Dooley, it represents another game against the school of his old friend.

Dye is one of the most famous former coaches at Auburn. The field at Jordan-Hare bears his name.

He and Coach Dooley are long-time competitors and friends. The two dueled each other in the SEC for most of the 80s.

Here's the interesting thing about the pair. Coach Dye played at UGA before spending most of his career at Auburn. Coach Dooley played and coached at Auburn in the 1950s before spending most of his career at Georgia.

"I've been so involved with Georgia for now 54 years. I've been here 54 years. All my children graduated in one way or another from the University of Georgia. I'm Georgia through and through. That's where my bread has been buttered for all those many years. I'm Georgia through and through, and proud of Auburn and what they've done but there's no question, I'm a bulldog,” Dooley said.

Both men have already said they're cheering for the schools they coached for. I did ask Coach Dooley what it's like to see the Dawgs so close to a conference title after a coaching change and a few bad years.

"You need a complete football team, and that's what the team we have today is. I'm just proud and amazed at the job that's been done in here the second year under Kirby Smart, who played at Georgia. Here we are in the championship game,” Dooley said.

