Memorial Stadium getting huge makeover

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Memorial Stadium in Chatham County.

Workers actually started demo last week right after Thanksgiving, but Wednesday was a heavy lifting day. They took down half of the bleachers this morning and the concession stands are no longer there.

We talked to one of the contractors who told us the facility is so old that this destruction and renovation needed to happen. He said the concrete bleachers were decaying and a safety hazard.

The county is expecting the project to be finished in time for next year's football season.

Lavender Construction is the lead contractor.

