Hometown Heroes: 2017 Gartland Service Award winners

Volunteers don't do what they do for recognition, but it's nice when they receive some.

This week's Hometown Heroes are some who serve their community and their church, serving God by serving others.

"It is in the simple acts of human kindness that we can satisfy the demands of discipleship," said Bishop Gregory Hartmayer, Diocese of Savannah.

It was fittingly sacred and elegant at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist this past Sunday - an appropriate celebration of 96 South Georgians who received the Gartland Service Award. The group of volunteers and Good Samaritans included dozens from the Coastal Empire being honored.

"The Gartland Award is the most prestigious award given by the bishop of this diocese upon recommendation and nomination from their pastors," Bishop Hartmayer said.

The Gartland winners have given hours of their time and immeasurable effort to others, often those less fortunate. These WTOC Hometown Heroes were recognized for their selflessness with more than medals.

"In the twilight of life, you and I will be judged for our love, for our closeness to and tenderness towards our brothers and sisters. Ladies and gentlemen, these honorees that we recognize today deserve our appreciation and admiration," Bishop Hartmayer said.

A new class of Gartland Award winners is introduced every year.

