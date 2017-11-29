BCSO looking for leads in 1986 disappearance of HHI girl

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for leads in a 1986 cold case.

On Nov. 29, 1986, 16-year-old Kristina Porco was reported as a runaway juvenile by her mother following a domestic dispute at their Woodlake Villas apartment on Hilton Head Island. Porco's mother told investigators Kristina stormed out of the apartment after an argument and was not seen again.

Investigators say a friend reported getting a telephone call from Porco after the argument, asking her to meet her at the pool area of the apartment complex. When the friend got there, she couldn't find Porco but did find her red sweater draped over a lawn chair in the pool area. Porco left on foot with no money or extra clothing. Her savings account containing a few hundred dollars was never accessed after the date of her disappearance.

Follow up investigation revealed numerous witnesses to strained relationships between Porco and her parents. It was learned shortly after she stormed out of the apartment that her father allegedly went driving around for a few hours in an effort to look for her. His actual whereabouts during that timeframe were never established.

Kristina Porco's DNA profile is stored in the National Missing Persons DNA Database.

A reward of up to $2,500 if offered for information leading to an arrest in any Beaufort County cold case.

If you have any information regarding this unsolved case, please contact Captain Bob Bromage at 843.255.3402, 843.816.8013, robertb@bcgov.net, or Crimestoppers.

