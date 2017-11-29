Metro Police working to identify suspect in several burglaries

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify a male suspect in multiple burglaries in West Bay Street.

Police say the first burglary took place at Chu's Supermarket on the 1300 block of West Bay Street on Nov. 21. The second occurred on Nov. 22 at the Shyam Food Mart on the 2200 block of West Bay. In both incidents, police say the suspect gained entry into the unoccupied buildings and took an unknown amount of cash before leaving.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, standing around 5'11' tall. He was seen on surveillance footage wearing grey clothing, a dark-colored beanie, and work boots.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or this incident is asked to contact police. A line is open directly to detectives at 912.525.3124. Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

