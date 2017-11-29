One-on-one with Jeff Glor, new host of the CBS Evening News

Starting next week, CBS will have a new evening anchor that will host the CBS Evening News immediately following WTOC's The News at 6 p.m.

Our Elizabeth Rawlins had the opportunity to speak with Jeff Glor today in a one-on-one interview via satellite. This was just one of dozens of interviews he's doing with local CBS stations around the country.

WTOC had about a five-minute window to talk to him about what he will bring to the table and the local viewers in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Glor has reported across the globe for virtually all CBS News broadcasts and digital platforms in his 10 years with the network. He has anchored numerous breaking news stories, including most recently in the field for Hurricane Irma and in the studio for the Las Vegas shootings.

Glor was a lead anchor on CBSN, CBS' 24/7 streaming news service, during its critical launch period. As CBSN continues to grow, Glor will maintain a prominent presence on the digital streaming channel.

Glor, 42, joined CBS News in 2007 as a correspondent based in New York. He covered some of the biggest breaking news stories of the last decade, including the shootings at Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon bombings, and the landfall of Superstorm Sandy. He won an Emmy in 2011 for a "CBS Sunday Morning" story.

Glor has traveled around the world to bring original reporting to CBS News viewers. Recently, Glor reported from Alaska on permafrost degradation and was in Jackson, Wyoming, for the first solar eclipse visible coast to coast since 1918. He also reported on how NASA engineers are working to bring supersonic travel back to commercial aviation with lower sonic booms.

As a correspondent for "CBS This Morning" and "60 Minutes Sports," Glor filed reports recently from Greenland, Newfoundland, Alaska, Africa and Ireland, to name a few. For the CBS Evening News, Glor's ongoing series of reports on the recall crisis at General Motors and Takata sent him across the U.S. to find survivors, stories and information that were kept hidden from the public for years.

