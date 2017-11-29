Good News: Jamie Casino donation

People of Action Caring for Kids, or PACK, now has a lot to like about its Facebook page.

The nonprofit organization will receive a $10,000 donation from Jamie Casino after surpassing his challenge to get 10,000 Facebook likes for a first responders paintball challenge the attorney is sponsoring. Casino will pay all costs for the Battle of the Badges, a paintball competition featuring policemen, firemen, and EMTs.

In addition to building camaraderie among first responders, Casino decided to add a charitable element with his Facebook challenge to PACK.

"I just think it's an incredible opportunity for myself to be a part of this and I want to thank the Effingham County Sheriff's Department and the Springfield Fire Department for putting their heads together, the resources, and doing this for an amazing cause for these indigent children locally in the Southeast," Casino said.

The Battle of the Badges will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Combat Zone Arena of the Big Nasty ATV Park in Bloomingdale.

