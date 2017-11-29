Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Guyton - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Guyton

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle, Wednesday afternoon. 

It happened on Midland Road near Courthouse Road just before 4 p.m. Investigators say she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

