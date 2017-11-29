Fairfax man convicted for brutal beating, murder in Oct. 2015

A Fairfax, SC man has been convicted of murder stemming from an Oct. 2015 incident.

Maurice Demon Mitchell, 31, was also found guilty of first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of crack cocaine.

Mitchell shot and pistol-whipped 56-year-old Eddie James Mole at his Holly Street East apartment on Oct. 28, 2015. Mole died of his injuries in a Savannah hospital seven months later.

Mitchell beat Mole so severely that several of his teeth were found on the floor of his entryway and living room, and he was so disfigured that doctors who initially treated him believed he had been shot in the face. Mitchell did shoot Mole in his abdomen. Doctors determined that complications from that gunshot caused Mole’s death.

Mitchell’s previous convictions include attempted robbery, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and failure to stop for a blue light. During the attempted robbery, which took place in Fairfax, Mitchell pistol-whipped a convenience-store employee who tried to thwart the theft.

