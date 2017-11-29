Metro investigating car vs. motorcycle wreck at Abercorn, W. Mon - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Metro investigating car vs. motorcycle wreck at Abercorn, W. Montgomery Cross Road

(Source: Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department) (Source: Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a wreck that took place at Abercorn Street and W. Montgomery Cross Road, Wednesday night. 

The wreck involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Police say at least one person has serious injuries. 

Stay with WTOC for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WTOCAll rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly