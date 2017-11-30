2017 hurricane season officially ends Thursday

The backyard of a home at Halfmoon River on Wilmington Island during Irma. (Source: Hunter Saussy)

Thursday, Nov. 30 is the last day of the 2017 Hurricane Season.

It was a very active season with 17 named storms, 10 of those reaching hurricane status. Six of those storms reached major status including Irma, which affected our area.

It was the most expensive hurricane season on record, and nearly all of which was due to three of the season's major hurricanes - Harvey, Irma, and Maria. The reported death toll from 2017's Atlantic storms now stands at 438, although the actual number may be higher.

The 2018 hurricane season will officially start on June 1, but tropical storms have been known to form in the Atlantic as early as January.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.