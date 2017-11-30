Hearing Thursday for teen charged in murder of another teen in McDonald's parking lot

A 16-year-old male has been arrested for the shooting death of another Savannah teenager near a McDonald’s Saturday night on the 13100 block of Abercorn Street.More >>
A 16-year-old male has been arrested for the shooting death of another Savannah teenager near a McDonald’s Saturday night on the 13100 block of Abercorn Street.More >>
George Akins' Jr.'s parents are coping with the loss of their 15-year-old son who was shot and killed outside of a McDonald's on Savannah's Southside Saturday.More >>
George Akins' Jr.'s parents are coping with the loss of their 15-year-old son who was shot and killed outside of a McDonald's on Savannah's Southside Saturday.More >>
A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting at a McDonald’s on Abercorn Street in Savannah.More >>
A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting at a McDonald’s on Abercorn Street in Savannah.More >>
Savannah city leaders will begin their two-day 2018 Budget Retreat Thursday to decide what will and will not be funded in the new year.More >>
Savannah city leaders will begin their two-day 2018 Budget Retreat Thursday to decide what will and will not be funded in the new year.More >>
The 16-year-old charged in the murder of another teen on Savannah's Southside is scheduled to have a court hearing Thursday.More >>
The 16-year-old charged in the murder of another teen on Savannah's Southside is scheduled to have a court hearing Thursday.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a wreck at the intersection of Abercorn Street and West Montgomery Cross Road Wednesday night.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a wreck at the intersection of Abercorn Street and West Montgomery Cross Road Wednesday night.More >>
Thursday, Nov. 30 is the last day of the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
Thursday, Nov. 30 is the last day of the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
The holiday season is in full swing around the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry.More >>
The holiday season is in full swing around the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry.More >>