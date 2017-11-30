Hearing Thursday for teen charged in murder of another teen in M - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Hearing Thursday for teen charged in murder of another teen in McDonald's parking lot

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The 16-year-old charged in the murder of another teen on Savannah's Southside is scheduled to have a court hearing Thursday.

George Akins Junior, 15, was shot and killed in a parking lot behind the McDonald's on the 13000 block of Abercorn Street.

Metro police later arrested Jeffery Burton in connection to Junior’s death.

Burton is being charged as an adult.

Police believe an argument led up to the shooting.

