Hearing Thursday for teen charged in murder of another teen in McDonald's parking lot

A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting at a McDonald’s on Abercorn Street in Savannah.

15-year-old killed in shooting behind McDonald’s on Savannah's Southside

George Akins' Jr.'s parents are coping with the loss of their 15-year-old son who was shot and killed outside of a McDonald's on Savannah's Southside Saturday.

A 16-year-old male has been arrested for the shooting death of another Savannah teenager near a McDonald’s Saturday night on the 13100 block of Abercorn Street.

Bond denied for teen charged in fatal shooting near McDonald's on Savannah's Southside

The 16-year-old charged in the murder of another teen on Savannah's Southside is scheduled to have a court hearing Thursday.

George Akins Junior, 15, was shot and killed in a parking lot behind the McDonald's on the 13000 block of Abercorn Street.

Metro police later arrested Jeffery Burton in connection to Junior’s death.

Burton is being charged as an adult.

Police believe an argument led up to the shooting.

