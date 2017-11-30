Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with vehicle at Penn - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with vehicle at Pennsylvania, Illinois avenues

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that seriously injured a 39-year-old motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officials say officers responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania and Illinois avenues around 4:20 p.m. and discovered Clifford Patrick Jr. suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

According to TIU’s preliminary investigation, Jacqueline Wilson, 78, was traveling south on Pennsylvania Avenue in a PT Cruiser when she turned left onto Illinois Avenue into the path of an oncoming Harley Davidson, driven by Patrick.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly