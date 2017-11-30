Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with vehicle at Pennsylvania, Illinois avenues

Savannah-Chatham Metro’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that seriously injured a 39-year-old motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officials say officers responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania and Illinois avenues around 4:20 p.m. and discovered Clifford Patrick Jr. suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

According to TIU’s preliminary investigation, Jacqueline Wilson, 78, was traveling south on Pennsylvania Avenue in a PT Cruiser when she turned left onto Illinois Avenue into the path of an oncoming Harley Davidson, driven by Patrick.

The crash remains under investigation.

