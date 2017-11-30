Annual Lighting of Sweetheart Circle at Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern University President Jaimie Hebert “officially” kicked off the holiday season with the annual Lighting of Sweetheart Circle.

The event was free and open to the public. Students were encouraged to bring their Eagle IDs.

"You'll see cars out here each evening for the first few weeks as people just drive through looking at the lights here on Sweetheart Circle," said President Jaimie Hebert. "We are so rich in traditions here at Georgia Southern and this is one of the best traditions we have here."

Sweetheart Circle is located at 1332 Southern Driver in Statesboro.

