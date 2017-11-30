Georgia Southern announces home-and-home series with Boise State, BYU

Georgia Southern University will see two college football teams in the West make the journey to Paulson Stadium.

The Athletics Department announced Thursday a home-and-home series with Boise State and BYU.

The Eagles will play Boise State on Sept. 5, 2020, at Boise State. On Aug. 31, 2024, the Broncos return the trip to Paulson Stadium.

BYU will visit Georgia Southern on Nov. 20, 2021, and the Eagles will travel on Oct. 12, 2024, to Provo, Utah.

To make these additions work, GS and Houston had to agree to move their home and home series from 2020/21 to 2026/27. The series now begins on Sept. 26, 2026, with the Cougars playing at Georgia Southern and wraps up on Sept. 18, 2027, with Georgia Southern playing at Houston.

Additionally, the Eagles have added a home game with Campbell to the future slate. GS will host the Camels, who will be making the move to the FCS in 2018, to Paulson Stadium on Sept. 12, 2020. To accommodate this move, the previously announced game at Ole Miss moves to Oct. 31 of 2020 in Oxford.

