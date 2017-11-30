U.S. Marshals arrest man in connection to Tiger Express shooting in St. Helena

U.S. Marshals have arrested a 43-year-old man wanted in connection to a Nov. 6 St. Helena shooting.

Officials say information provided by a citizen on the whereabouts of James Williams led them to Savannah, Thursday morning, where they found and arrested him at an apartment complex off of East Victory Drive. He was arrested on warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime regarding the shooting at Tiger Express.

Williams was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center and incarcerated. He is expected to be taken to Beaufort County following his extradition hearing.

Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office say another suspect involved in the incident, 41-year-old Jermaine Gadson, turned himself in to deputies in Beaufort on Nov. 21. He was charged with misprision of a felony and unlawful carrying of a handgun. Gadson was incarcerated in the Beaufort County Detention Center and released when he posted his $15,000 bond.

