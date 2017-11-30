Man seriously injured after being hit by car on Abercorn St. near Posey Dr.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday morning.

Police responded to Abercorn Street near Posey Drive about 10:10 a.m. to discover a 58-year-old man suffering from injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, Owens was crossing the southbound lanes of Abercorn when he was hit by a Honda Accord.

Officers say Owens was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.