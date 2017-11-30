Woman arrested for falsely reporting rape on Wilmington Island

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has arrested a woman for falsely reporting a rape on Wilmington Island.

Jennifer Woodward, 18, told officers she was sexually assaulted in the first block of Deerwood Road on Sunday, Nov. 26, by a black male driving a black Mustang. She claimed she was threatened with a gun.

Police say they have determined that Woodward falsified the report. According to police, no sexual assault occurred and the description of the suspect was also false.

Woodward was arrested and charged with false report of a crime.

