Metro holds pinning ceremony for 18 new officers

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police welcomed 18 new officers to the police force Thursday with a badge pinning ceremony.

The new officers will hit the streets now that they've completed several weeks of training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and Metro's own patrol school.

New officer Robert Simmons, Jr. spent 23 years with the NYPD before retiring in Savannah, where he once again felt the desire to be of service to his community.

"I've never thought this career was difficult. Never. I love what I do, and when you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life. Sometimes bureaucracy makes this job difficult, dealing with different situations, seeing people at their lowest, but people tend to focus on the negatives. There are a lot of positives with law enforcement; a lot of positives," Simmons said.

During the ceremony, Metro Police formally promoted Robert Gavin and Kerry Thomas to the rank of assistant chief.

