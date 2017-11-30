Richmond Hill PD busts ATM skimmer with over 400 blank credit cards

The Richmond Hill Police Department arrested a suspected ATM skimmer on Thursday.

Detectives and patrol units have been trying to keep an extra out for suspicious activity due to recent ATM skimming thefts in the area. They also spoke with many local cashiers and asked them to keep an eye out as well. It paid off when a cashier spotted a person acting suspiciously and loitering around an ATM machine. She immediately contacted detectives who then contacted patrol units in the area.

Plainclothes detectives found the suspect and conducted discreet surveillance. They finally approached the suspect in the Hardee's parking lot along with marked patrol units. While speaking with him, officers discovered about $2,000 in cash as well as over 30 blank credit cards. The suspect was eventually placed under arrest.

A search of the suspect's vehicle revealed about $30,000 in cash and over 425 blank credit cards. The case is being investigated further and it appears that the suspect may have been conducting these types of thefts in more than five other states. The suspect had all of the equipment needed to steal debit card numbers and pin numbers. Detectives also said he had the equipment needed to create debit cards using the stolen information.

If you believe you may be a victim, please contact the Richmond Hill PD at 912.756.5645.

