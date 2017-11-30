Suspect breaks through wall of Hilton Head gas station

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to identify a man who broke through the wall of the Enmark Gas Station on Commerce Place on Hilton Head Island last month.

The man was caught on surveillance. Officials say he took off when the alarm was activated.

Several tattoos can be seen on his right arm.

If you recognize him, you're asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843.255.3200 or South Carolina CrimeStoppers at 843.554.1111.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.