Wreck on I-16 WB near Pulaski Exit claims life of Metter teen

METTER, GA (WTOC) -

A wreck on I-16 westbound claimed the life of a Metter teenager Thursday night.

Just after 5:30, a one-car rollover backed up traffic. When the wreck was cleared, a pickup truck hit the back of a tractor-trailer in the back of the slowed traffic near the Pulaski Exit - mile marker 112. 

The driver of the pickup, Cody Zerwig, passed away at the hospital. 

