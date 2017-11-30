Wreck on I-16 WB near Pulaski Exit claims life of Metter teen

A wreck on I-16 westbound claimed the life of a Metter teenager Thursday night.

Just after 5:30, a one-car rollover backed up traffic. When the wreck was cleared, a pickup truck hit the back of a tractor-trailer in the back of the slowed traffic near the Pulaski Exit - mile marker 112.

The driver of the pickup, Cody Zerwig, passed away at the hospital.

