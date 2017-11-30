BCSO looking for teen wanted for Lady's Island murder

The investigation continues into the Nov. 21 Lady's Island murder of Robert Blanding as well as the disappearance of 19-year-old Chaz Blanding.

Chaz Blanding, the nephew of Robert Blanding, remains missing and endangered. Investigators have developed information on the identity of a suspect involved with Robert Blanding's murder, and a magistrate found probable cause to issue warrants for the arrest of 18-year-old Nashon Pringle of St. Helena Island for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators have not been able to find Pringle, and he is considered to be armed and dangerous. The sheriff's office urges that if you see him, do not approach him. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts of Pringle or of Chaz Blanding is asked to call Sgt. Brandon Disbrow at 843.255.3407, Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 911, or CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

