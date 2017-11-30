'Festival of Trees' celebration held in Port Royal

One of Beaufort County's beloved holiday celebrations kicked off Thursday night.

The Festival of Trees showcases beautifully-decorated trees that are judged for creativity. The opening gala featured a silent auction, music, and food and drinks from local restaurants.

"Tonight, we have trees that have been sponsored by friends in the community, and those trees are for sale so people can buy them fully-decorated throughout the weekend," Executive Director Lindsay Roberg said.

The 30th annual Festival of Trees benefits 'Friends of Caroline Hospice,' a local nonprofit that provides care to patients and families suffering from a life-limiting illness.

Even if you aren't interested in purchasing a tree, this year at The Shed, there will be Festival Shoppes open throughout the event where you can get curated Christmas treasures from Friends of Caroline Thrift Store, school tours, kids fun zone, a Sunday Snow Day (with real snow to play in), a visit by Santa himself along with Mrs. Claus and even a live reindeer! http://friendsofcarolinehospice.org/annual-festival-of-trees/

