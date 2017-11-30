Liberty County officials arrest 3 in ongoing narcotics investigation

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office and Ft. Stewart's Drug Suppression Team arrested a 26-year-old Hinesville man Thursday afternoon.

Officials executed a narcotics search warrant at a home as a result of an ongoing investigation. Clauddis Donikens was charged with two counts of sales of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and tampering with evidence.

Investigators also arrested 25-year-old Devon Bratcher of Hinesville. Bratcher was charged with sales of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and tampering with evidence. Twenty-seven-year-old Vincenia Tumblin of Waverly, GA was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of a quantity of marijuana, U.S. currency, and two firearms.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.