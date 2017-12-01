Chatham Area Transit launches new mobile app to make tracking bu - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Chatham Area Transit launches new mobile app to make tracking buses easier

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Chatham Area Transit Authority (CAT) is launching a new mobile app on Friday that is designed to make tracking their buses easier.

The real-time passenger information system is a time-saving initiative that gives customers the estimated arrival time of their bus.

The new CAT App is available Dec. 1 by searching Chatham Area Transit in the App Store or Google Play.

