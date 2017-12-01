Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old boy in McIntosh County

The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Authorities say Michael Payne was last seen leaving his home around 4 p.m. Thursday in the Coastal Pines area. He was wearing black school uniform pants, a black jacket, and a red collared shirt.

Payne is a 6th grader at McIntosh County Middle School. He is 4-foot-8, 80 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Payne’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office at 912.437.3912.

