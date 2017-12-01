Ted Turner agrees to sell private island to South Carolina

The Richmond Hill Police Department arrested a suspect who used an ATM skimmer on Thursday.More >>
The holiday season is in full swing around the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has arrested a woman for falsely reporting a rape on Wilmington Island.More >>
The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office says they have located missing 12-year-old Michael Payne.More >>
Media magnate Ted Turner has pledged to sell an island to the state of South Carolina to supplement the severely eroding, widely popular Hunting Island State Park.More >>