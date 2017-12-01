BCSO looking for leads in 2013 cold case disappearance

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for leads in a 2013 cold case.

Investigators say on Dec. 1, 2013, 47-year-old Margarita Gonzalez-Almazan was reported missing from her Bluffton home by family members after a dispute she had with her boyfriend, 40-year-old Osman Galicia-Escobedo. Signs of a struggle were seen in the home and Gonzalez-Almazan's cell phone was found on the side of the road off Highway 170 in the vicinity of the Lemon Island Bridge. Both Escobedo's and Almazan's vehicles were also missing.

The sheriff's office says it quickly became apparent that Almazan met with some sort of foul play at the hands of her boyfriend. His last known whereabouts were on the South Side of Savannah, where witnesses confirmed they saw him several hours after Almazan's disappearance. The same witnesses observed what appeared to be fingernail scratches on the side of Escobedo's face. They told investigators Escobedo was trying to flee the country, as he purchased a ticket at the Savannah Airport to Guatemala. Oddly, he never showed up for the flight. Several days later, Almazan's vehicle was found abandoned outside of the Keller Flee Market in Savannah. The location of her vehicle was within a few miles of where witnesses last saw Escobedo. It was processed for forensic evidence but didn't reveal any clues to the whereabouts of Almazan or Escobedo.

Federal authorities were contacted to attempt to locate Escobedo in Guatemala. They had no success.

