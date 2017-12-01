Social media users anxiously await UGA-Auburn game

The race to the SEC Championship has been tight and only one team will emerge as the victor from the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Will the University of Georgia crush Auburn? Or is Auburn packing a punch that the Dawgs aren't expecting?
Regardless, the tension is palpable and the coaches weren't thrilled to be in the each other's company on Friday afternoon.
No handshake between Kirby Smart and Gus Malzahn at SEC Championship presser. pic.twitter.com/Wob6UONKkw— Jake Wallace (@WTOCJake) December 1, 2017
Fans have taken to social media to profess that their team will be the one to win.
#GoDawgs! I think Georgia will win the #SECChampionship ?? https://t.co/6gXDwEUiGI— Bailey Smith (@BSmith_2) December 1, 2017
#WarEagle! I think Auburn will win the #SECChampionship ?? https://t.co/bz3yjdUJh0— sidney?? (@sidneysmith150) December 1, 2017
Both teams are neck and neck at 7 conference wins and 1 loss as they hurtle towards Atlanta. Many Georgia fans were distraught after facing a crushing defeat of 40-17 at the hands of Auburn on November 11.
Georgia fans: "Come on. Do something." pic.twitter.com/exwBO92uif— BigHeadSports GiveMeMikeLeachOrGiveMeDeath (@BigHeadSports) November 11, 2017
War Eagle fans were ecstatic as their team toppled Georgia's undefeated lead at the time.
Auburn fans right now #UGAvsAUB: "War pic.twitter.com/cAJaRrnjQg— Nick Foster (@NickFoster23) November 11, 2017
While fans, players, and coaches alike are unleashing their passion for the pigskin, the SEC has summed up the gameday fervor with one simple post:
Y'all ready? #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/JVOtq5csDZ— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 29, 2017
