Social media users anxiously await UGA-Auburn game

The race to the SEC Championship has been tight and only one team will emerge as the victor from the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Will the University of Georgia crush Auburn? Or is Auburn packing a punch that the Dawgs aren't expecting?

Regardless, the tension is palpable and the coaches weren't thrilled to be in the each other's company on Friday afternoon.

No handshake between Kirby Smart and Gus Malzahn at SEC Championship presser. pic.twitter.com/Wob6UONKkw — Jake Wallace (@WTOCJake) December 1, 2017

Fans have taken to social media to profess that their team will be the one to win.

Both teams are neck and neck at 7 conference wins and 1 loss as they hurtle towards Atlanta. Many Georgia fans were distraught after facing a crushing defeat of 40-17 at the hands of Auburn on November 11.

War Eagle fans were ecstatic as their team toppled Georgia's undefeated lead at the time.

While fans, players, and coaches alike are unleashing their passion for the pigskin, the SEC has summed up the gameday fervor with one simple post:

