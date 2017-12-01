WATCH LIVE: The 2017 Bluffton Christmas Parade

The 2017 Bluffton Christmas Parade begins at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 2.
[MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVESTREAM]
The parade is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
A nearly stationary front across the area will dissipate on Saturday evening. High pressure will then prevail through early next week. A stronger cold front will advance through the region Wednesday, followed by much colder high pressure late next week.More >>
A nearly stationary front across the area will dissipate on Saturday evening. High pressure will then prevail through early next week. A stronger cold front will advance through the region Wednesday, followed by much colder high pressure late next week.More >>
One person is dead after a homicide took place in Estill late Thursday night.More >>
One person is dead after a homicide took place in Estill late Thursday night.More >>
The 3rd Annual Roundball Rumble Basketball Tournament was held on Wilmington Island Friday night - all to honor the life of Gray Solana.More >>
The 3rd Annual Roundball Rumble Basketball Tournament was held on Wilmington Island Friday night - all to honor the life of Gray Solana.More >>
Garden City Police are investigating after a shooting took place near Oak and 3rd streets, late Friday night.More >>
Garden City Police are investigating after a shooting took place near Oak and 3rd streets, late Friday night.More >>
Police still cannot confirm the circumstances surrounding the arrest of an 18-year-old female they say falsely reported a sexual assault.More >>
Police still cannot confirm the circumstances surrounding the arrest of an 18-year-old female they say falsely reported a sexual assault.More >>