Teen charged with accessory to murder in Lady's Island death

The investigation continues into the Nov. 21 Lady's Island murder of Robert Blanding as well as the disappearance of 19-year-old Chaz Blanding.

A Lady's Island teen has been arrested on a warrant for 'accessory after the fact of murder' in connection with the Nov. 21 murder of Robert Blanding.

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Cannon Preston, Jr. after investigation revealed he had knowledge of and took action to conceal Blanding's murder. Preston, Jr. was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center where he was incarcerated without incident.

Investigators say Preston, Jr. is the second person to be charged in the investigation, as 16-year-old Raheem Bennett was arrested and charged Tuesday with murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime. Bennett remains incarcerated in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Eighteen-year-old Nashon Pringle of St. Helena Island is still at-large. He's wanted on two arrest warrants for Blanding's murder, including murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime. Pringle is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone coming into contact with him should immediately contact Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 911.

Investigators continue to search for missing and endangered 19-year-old Chaz Blanding, who is the nephew of Robert Blanding. He was last seen in the company of his deceased uncle in Beaufort on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Anyone with information regarding Chaz Blanding's whereabouts is urged to contact Sgt. Brandon Disbrow at 843.255.3407 or CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

