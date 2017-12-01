1 dead after overnight homicide in Estill

One person is dead after a homicide took place in Estill late Thursday night.

Estill Police responded to the 300 block of Grayson Street around 11:30 p.m. They found a body in an open area. The victim appeared to have gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by the coroner.

We will bring you updates as soon as they are available.

