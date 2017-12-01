Garden City Police investigating after man shot near Oak, 3rd St.

Garden City Police are investigating after a shooting took place near Oak and 3rd streets, late Friday night.

Police responded to the scene after concerned neighbors called about hearing shots fired.

Officials say a male victim was shot once and has been taken to the hospital. He managed to walk to a nearby convenience store where they called for help.

The extent of injuries and circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

Stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.