3rd Annual Roundball Rumble Basketball Tournament held in memory of Gray Solana

The 3rd Annual Roundball Rumble Basketball Tournament was held on Wilmington Island Friday night - all to honor the life of Gray Solana.

Solana passed away two years ago from Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome. The SADS community and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes host the tournament annual in honor of Solana and to raise awareness for the deadly disease.

The tournament is usually only made up of 8th graders, but this year, it expanded to include Junior Varsity teams as Solana's teammates have gotten older. Solana's father says basketball and fellowship are the best ways to remember his son.

"I'm just grateful. That's what's going through my mind; a lot of thanks," said Mark Solana. "You know, it's appropriate this happens in the season of Thanksgiving because there have been a lot of people who have come together to make this tournament possible."

The tournament will continue through the weekend with the last game set for 1:00, Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.