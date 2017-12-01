3rd Annual Roundball Rumble Basketball Tournament held in memory of Gray Solana

One person is dead after a homicide took place in Estill late Thursday night.More >>
The 3rd Annual Roundball Rumble Basketball Tournament was held on Wilmington Island Friday night - all to honor the life of Gray Solana.
Garden City Police are investigating after a shooting took place near Oak and 3rd streets, late Friday night.
Police still cannot confirm the circumstances surrounding the arrest of an 18-year-old female they say falsely reported a sexual assault.
The Georgia Bulldogs are back in the SEC Championship Game for the first time since 2012, and they're facing a team they played less than a month ago.
