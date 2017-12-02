Cloudy Saturday brings warm winter temperatures

A nearly stationary front across the area will dissipate on Saturday night. High pressure will then prevail through early next week. A stronger cold front will advance through the region Wednesday, followed by much colder high pressure late next week.

Saturday morning will be partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Highs in the mid-70s with southeast winds around 5 mph. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s, as east winds get to around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with patchy fog in the morning. Highs will be in the lower 70s with northeast winds around 5 mph. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Monday will be partly sunny in the morning, then become mostly cloudy. Highs around 70 with northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid-50s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will see showers likely with highs in the upper 60s. There will be a 60 percent chance of rain. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

