Alma Police respond to several calls, arrest two

Officers from the Alma Police Department responded to several calls over the week that resulted in two arrests.

APD's Crime Suppression Unit took James D. Cater, 66, into custody after they responded to a burglary in progress on Wednesday morning at the 100 block of E. 19th St. Cater was arrested for Burglary in the 1st degree.

The Crime Suppression Unit also arrested 37-year-old Phillip Clements in an unrelated case later in the evening on Wednesday. The Hazlehurst resident was charged with DUI, as well as theft by deception. APD previously found that Clements sold a stolen firearm at a nearby pawn shop.

APD also responded to a shooting on the 600 block of N. Baker St. on Friday evening. One person was flown to a trauma center after they sustained life-threatening injuries. APD, Bacon County Sheriff's Office, and the GBI are investigating the shooting.

