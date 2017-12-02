Hundreds gather for Bluffton Christmas parade - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Hundreds gather for Bluffton Christmas parade

By Amanda LaBrot, Anchor/Reporter
Annual Bluffton Christmas parade. Source: WTOC Annual Bluffton Christmas parade. Source: WTOC
BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) -

Hundreds of people packed the streets of downtown Bluffton Saturday morning for the town's annual Christmas parade.

School bands, dance team and dogs paraded through the streets in festive attire, but spectators of all ages also donned Christmas costumes.

English Brown is a local, and adds to her homemade "ugly Christmas sweater" every year. This year, she added metallic gold loafers with red gift bows to her Christmas couture. She says costumes are the way the town gets into the Christmas spirit. 

"This is the epitome of Bluffton," she said. "It's the Bluffton state of mind.I think the old Blufftonians, it's expected that you wear your best, and this is the best I can do anyway."

She said the atmosphere of the parade is what Christmas is all about.

"Just everything, the people, that it's a community," she said listing her favorite parts of the annual celebration. "That it is a place [that] started out as a tiny, little parade and now, we're really proud of our giant parade. It's truly small town. I mean, it's small town America, and  it's what Christmas is about."

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

