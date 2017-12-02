Thousands gather to run across Talmadge Bridge - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Thousands gather to run across Talmadge Bridge

By Meredith Parker, Reporter
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Talmadge Bridge saw a surprising number of runners on Saturday morning as 4,100 people ran across the historic bridge.

Runners gathered for the annual Bridge Run, which is known as one of the toughest bridge races in the south. Visit Savannah has held this race for 26 years.
Organizers try to have an event where runners can enjoy the race and Savannah as well.

That's why the route starts on Hutchison Island goes over the Talmadge Bridge and finishes downtown. The money raised goes to the Nancy N. and J. C. Lewis Cancer Research Pavillion at St. Joseph's Candler.

"This is a great mix of die-hard runners out here competing and also a mix of people who are doing it for fun and just to create a healthy lifestyle," said Rob Wells of Visit Savannah. 

Runners went for the 5k, the 10k or the double pump, which is both races combined.

