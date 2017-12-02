Effingham Co. emergency services raise money through paintball m - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Effingham Co. emergency services raise money through paintball mayhem

By Meredith Parker, Reporter
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

First responders in Effingham County suited up for a paintball battle tournament between police and fire department employees to donate money to a local charity called P.A.C.K.(People of Action Caring for Kids).

Volunteers pack almost 3,000 lunches and meals to help others in their community.

Local lawyer Jamie Casino attended the paintball fight and donated $10,000 as well. The sheriff's office versus fire department was one of the biggest battles.

"We hope next year to maybe include agencies even in Chatham County or even in Bulloch County," said Gena Bilbo of the Effingham County Sheriff's Office. "Once the words spreads and how much fun people have and they see all the great coverage and all the fun stuff. Maybe they'll come with us and come do it next year." 

A portion of the entry also went to the P.A.C.K. organization.

