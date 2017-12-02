Burton Firefighters rescue woman trapped in vehicle - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Burton Firefighters rescue woman trapped in vehicle

(Source: Burton Fire District) (Source: Burton Fire District)
(Source: Burton Fire District) (Source: Burton Fire District)
BURTON, SC (WTOC) -

Firefighters from the Burton Fire District rescued a woman after she was trapped in her car following a wreck on Robert Smalls Parkway. 

Emergency personnel arrived on scene shortly before 12 p.m. on Saturday to find a two-car wreck involving a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck. Firefighters were able to extricate the woman, who suffered potentially serious injuries.

Traffic on the parkway was backed up for an hour as crews worked to remove roadway debris and assist the occupants of both vehicles. 

The Burton Fire District has responded to 326 motor vehicle accidents so far in 2017. In 2016 Burton firefighters responded to less than 300 vehicle accidents.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death

    Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death

    Saturday, December 2 2017 8:54 PM EST2017-12-03 01:54:46 GMT

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    More >>

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    More >>

  • No. 6 Georgia makes playoff bid, routs No. 4 Auburn 28-7

    No. 6 Georgia makes playoff bid, routs No. 4 Auburn 28-7

    Saturday, December 2 2017 7:48 PM EST2017-12-03 00:48:59 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers...

    More >>

    Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers in the...

    More >>

  • Savannah Ballet Theatre holds 19th annual performance of "The Nutcracker"

    Savannah Ballet Theatre holds 19th annual performance of "The Nutcracker"

    Saturday, December 2 2017 7:09 PM EST2017-12-03 00:09:44 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)
    The Savannah Ballet Theatre performed their rendition of the Christmas classic "The Nutcracker" at the Lucas Theatre on Saturday afternoon. 87 cast members came together to perform the 19th annual presentation of the show. Organizers say many families come every year as part of their Christmas holiday traditions. "You know, we're a local professional company based in Savannah and it's important for people to support local arts," said Abby McCuen, Education and Ad...More >>
    The Savannah Ballet Theatre performed their rendition of the Christmas classic "The Nutcracker" at the Lucas Theatre on Saturday afternoon. 87 cast members came together to perform the 19th annual presentation of the show. Organizers say many families come every year as part of their Christmas holiday traditions. "You know, we're a local professional company based in Savannah and it's important for people to support local arts," said Abby McCuen, Education and Ad...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly