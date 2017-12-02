Burton Firefighters rescue woman trapped in vehicle

Firefighters from the Burton Fire District rescued a woman after she was trapped in her car following a wreck on Robert Smalls Parkway.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene shortly before 12 p.m. on Saturday to find a two-car wreck involving a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck. Firefighters were able to extricate the woman, who suffered potentially serious injuries.

Traffic on the parkway was backed up for an hour as crews worked to remove roadway debris and assist the occupants of both vehicles.

The Burton Fire District has responded to 326 motor vehicle accidents so far in 2017. In 2016 Burton firefighters responded to less than 300 vehicle accidents.

